Owens accounts for 2 TDs, engineers late drive to give Indiana State 31-27 win over Murray State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Elijah Owens threw for one touchdown, ran for another and Rocco Ciocca scored on a 1-yard plunge with 11 seconds to go to lift Indiana State to a 31-27 win over Murray State. The Racers, down 24-10, tied the game as Jayden Johannsen threw short touchdown passes on back-to-back drives and took the lead on James London’s 25-yard field goal with 1:57 to play. Owens then engineered a 75-yard drive, completing 2 of 3 passes and picking up 22 yards on two keepers before Shen Butler-Lawson burst up the middle for 32 yards to the Murray State 1. With 43 seconds left the Sycamores tried a pair of unsuccessful “tush push” quarterback sneaks before Owens handed the ball off to Ciocca, a backup tight end.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.