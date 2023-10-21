Owen Goss sparks Colgate with early pick-6 in 28-18 victory over Georgetown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Owen Goss got things started with a pick-6 and Colgate went on to defeat Georgetown 28-18. Goss’ 59-yard return of an interception was the first of three picks thrown by Hoyas quarterback Tyler Knoop and put Colgate out front 7-0 early in the first quarter. The Raiders added a touchdown pass by Zach Osborne and scoring runs from Winston Moore and Jaedon Henry to build a 28-12 halftime lead. The only scoring of the second half was a 2-yard run by Georgetown’s Joshua Stakely with about 4 minutes left in the game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.