Owen Farrell to join French club Racing 92 and won’t be able to play for England

PARIS (AP) — Owen Farrell might have played his last game for England after agreeing to move to French rugby club Racing 92 on a two-year deal. Racing has announced the move and says that Farrell will join the team ahead of the start of next season. The 32-year-old Farrell captained England at last year’s Rugby World Cup. He will become ineligible for international selection according to Rugby Football Union rules. The RFU does not allow players who are playing abroad to be selected for England. Farrell is missing the upcoming Six Nations Championship in order to prioritize the mental well-being of himself and his family.

