Oweh scores on tip-in with 1.4 seconds left to give Oklahoma a thrilling 72-70 win over USC

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Otega Oweh tipped in Javian McCollum’s missed jumper with 1.4 seconds left to give Oklahoma a thrilling 72-70 victory over No. 23 Southern California on Friday in the championship game of the inaugural Rady Children’s Invitational. Oweh’s shot set off a wild celebration as the Sooners surged to 6-0. McCollum scored 18 points and was named tournament MVP. Oweh had 16 points and John Hugley IV added 14. San Diego’s Boogie Ellis and Kobe Johnson scored 16 points apiece for USC (4-2) while Rodman and Collier had 10 apiece.

