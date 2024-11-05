Oweh scores 21, No. 23 Kentucky routs Wright State 103-62 in Mark Pope’s debut as Wildcats’ coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Otega Oweh scored 21 points, Koby Brea added 18 off the bench, and No. 23 Kentucky shot 60% to blow out Wright State 103-62 in Mark Pope’s Wildcat debut. Pope replaced John Calipari in April after the Hall of Famer left for Arkansas and revamped the roster with nine transfers. Oweh, an Oklahoma transfer, went 8 for 9 from the floor and made all three shots from deep. Brea made all four of his 3-pointers for Kentucky, which shot 11 of 24 from behind the arc. Lamont Butler shot 6 of 12 for 14 points while Amari Williams scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.