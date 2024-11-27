Oweh, Carr each score 18 points to help No. 8 Kentucky outlast Western Kentucky 87-68

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Otega Oweh and Andrew Carr each scored 18 points and No. 8 Kentucky pulled away down the stretch to beat Western Kentucky 87-68. Oweh’s 3-pointer with 8:57 remaining was key for the cold-shooting Wildcats, who made just 25 of 62 from the field after consecutive shooting performances of at least 54% in routs of Lipscomb and Jackson State. Kentucky shot just 8 of 29 from long range and even struggled at times from the free-throw line despite making 29 of 42. Julius Thedford had 18 points and Babacar Faye 16 for the Hilltoppers, who had won their previous three games.

