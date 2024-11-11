Overturned defensive touchdown is just the latest break to go against struggling Titans

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans looked as if they would take a 14-13 lead into halftime against the Los Angeles Chargers but cornerback Roger McCreary’s 20-yard fumble return for a touchdown was overturned when a video review determined quarterback Justin Herbert’s arm was going forward to make it an incomplete pass instead of a strip-sack by Jeffery Simmons. The Titans ended up losing 27-17 and dropped to 2-7 under first-year head coach Brian Callahan.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.