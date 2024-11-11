Overturned defensive touchdown is just the latest break to go against struggling Titans

By DAN GREENSPAN The Associated Press
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan yells at officials during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregory Bull]

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans looked as if they would take a 14-13 lead into halftime against the Los Angeles Chargers but cornerback Roger McCreary’s 20-yard fumble return for a touchdown was overturned when a video review determined quarterback Justin Herbert’s arm was going forward to make it an incomplete pass instead of a strip-sack by Jeffery Simmons. The Titans ended up losing 27-17 and dropped to 2-7 under first-year head coach Brian Callahan.

