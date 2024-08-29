Overhauled Washington begins new era under Jedd Fisch and in Big Ten hosting Weber State

Washington begins a new era when the Huskies play their first game as a member of the Big Ten and first game under new coach Jedd Fisch on Saturday against Weber State. The Huskies reached the College Football Playoff championship game last season before losing to Michigan. Nearly everyone that contributed to that team has moved on. Fisch arrived from Arizona with the task of trying to rebuild the roster. Mississippi State transfer Will Rogers will be the starting QB, but the Huskies return just one full-time starter from last season. Weber State is ranked No. 22 in the preseason FCS poll and was picked to finish sixth in the Big Sky Conference preseason poll.

