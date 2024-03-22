Overall World Cup champion Lara Gut-Behrami adds super-G title. Ester Ledecka wins final race

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Swiss skiing star Lara Gut-Behrami has won the World Cup season title in super-G for the fifth time. She did just enough by placing seventh in the last race Friday won by the 2018 Olympic champion Ester Ledecka. Gut-Behrami needed to finish eighth or better to protect her standings lead and earn a third crystal globe trophy of a stellar season. The 32-year-old already clinched the overall and giant slalom titles. Gut-Behrami’s nearest challengers Federica Brignone and Cornelia Huetter were second and fifth, respectively. Ledecka was 0.28 seconds faster than Brignone and 0.30 ahead of third-placed Kajsa Vickhoff Lie.

