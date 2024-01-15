Overachieving Rams head into a brighter future after discouraging one-point playoff loss to Lions

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams improved more quickly and won more games than almost anybody expected this season. That didn’t make their one-point road playoff loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday any less less painful in the moment. But once the sting wears off, Matthew Stafford and his teammates will realize the future is a whole lot brighter for the Rams than it looked one year ago. A year ago, the Rams made several roster decisions ridding themselves of salary cap woes and giving themselves money to spend in 2024. The future is now here.

