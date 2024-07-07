“Over and out.” Germany great Toni Kroos pens emotional farewell post to soccer

MUNICH (AP) — Germany great Toni Kroos has officially bid farewell to soccer, two days after his team’s dramatic loss to Spain in the quarterfinals of the European Championship. Kroos has put a post on Instagram saying he wants to thank everyone “before I take a break and at least try to realize what happened over the last 17 years.” Kroos won a host of titles, mostly with Real Madrid, but also with Bayern Munich. He also won the World Cup with Germany in 2014. The 34-year-old Kroos announced in May that he would retire at the end of Euro 2024. That meant that his 114th match for Germany turned out to be his last.

