Over 75 years of the AP Top 25, Wooden, Coach K and other coaches cemented their places in history

John Wooden took UCLA to unprecedented heights that may never be reached again. Starting in 1962, the Bruins won 10 national titles in 12 years, including a record seven straight from 1966-73. Wooden’s 10 national titles are twice as many as the next coach on the all-time list, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski. UCLA won 88 straight games from 1971-74 and 38 straight NCAA Tournament games, both records. UCLA went wire-to-wire at No. 1 in consecutive seasons as part of a record streak of 46 straight weeks on top of the AP Top 25 poll.

