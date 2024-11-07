Ovechkin scoring another game-winning goal for the Capitals comes as no surprise to the Predators

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 130th career game-winning goal to keep his hot streak going, the Washington Capitals winning and the Nashville Predators losing. He’s just six away from breaking Jaromir Jagr’s NHL record. Ovechkin has scored six in his past five games to move on a pace to break Wayne Gretzky’s career mark before the end of the season. Nashville’s Steven Stamkos and Andrew Brunette have seen a lot of Ovechkin over the years and were not at all surprised by the 39-year-old beating them with a nasty shot midway through the third period.

