Ovechkin scores twice before leaving with apparent injury, leads Capitals past Utah 6-2

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored twice, tying an NHL record, before leaving with an apparent leg injury to propel the Washington Capitals to a 6-2 victory over the Utah Hockey Club on Monday night.

Ovechkin scored on Connor Ingram, making Ingram the 178th different goaltender he’s scored on in his 20-year NHL career, tying a league record held by Jaromir Jagr. He left the ice 5:30 into the third with an apparent left leg injury.

Charlie Lindgren had 24 saves for the Capitals. Dylan Strome and Brandon Duhaime both tallied a goal and an assist.

Jack McBain and Nick Bjugstad scored for Utah. Karel Vejmelka replaced Ingram in the net during the second period. They combined for 18 saves.

Utah struck first when McBain tapped home the puck 3:05 into the first.

Strome tied it on an unassisted wrap-around. Nic Dowd snapped the puck in from close range just 10 seconds later to put the Capitals in front. Ovechkin’s long-distance blast past Ingram’s glove extended Washington’s lead with 8:55 left in the first. He struck again on a 40-foot slap shot on a power play 5:38 into the second to put the Capitals up 4-1.

Takeaways

Capitals: Washington has scored 24 goals over its last four road games, winning all four. The Capitals have scored at least five goals in each game.

Utah: McBain has scored a team-high three goals over Utah’s last five games. Ian Cole, who assisted on McBain’s goal, tallied his 200th career point.

Key moment

Strome and Dowd scored 10 seconds apart to erase Washington’s early 1-0 deficit.

Key stat

Ovechkin leads the NHL with 15 goals this season and has scored five over his last two games.

Up Next

Washington hosts Colorado on Thursday while Utah begins a four-game road swing at Boston on Thursday.

