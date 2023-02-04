Ovechkin, and Ovi Jr., take the ice at All-Star skills night

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — When you’ve got the second-most goals in NHL history, you’re evidently permitted to bring a guest onto the ice for the All-Star Skills competition. That’s why there were two No. 8 Washington jerseys out there Friday night. Capitals star Alex Ovechkin took the ice with his Metropolitan Division teammates — and his oldest child, 4-year-old Sergei. Sergei, named for Ovechkin’s late brother, was wearing an Ovi Jr. jersey.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.