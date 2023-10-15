Outlooks on 49ers stars McCaffrey, Samuel uncertain after injuries in loss to Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — On the way to their first loss, the San Francisco 49ers lost two of their biggest stars. Running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel were both injured during a 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns, who ended the Niners’ regular-season winning streak at 15 games. McCaffrey scored on a 13-yard pass in the first quarter, extending his streak to 15 straight games with a TD. But he couldn’t push through an injury to his oblique in the second half. Samuel injured his shoulder in the first half and didn’t return, leaving quarterback Brock Purdy without two dynamic playmakers. 49ers coach Mike Shanahan had little to offer about the injuries to McCaffrey or Samuel.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.