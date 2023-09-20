OutKick signs Donovan McNabb to host video podcast two times a week

NEW YORK (AP) — Donovan McNabb, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2004 season, will host a video podcast twice a week on OutKick. Tuesday marked the debut of “The 5 Spot with Donovan McNabb.” Episodes will drop on Tuesday and Friday during the season. McNabb previously worked for NFL Network, Fox Sports and ESPN. He was fired by ESPN in 2018 after he was one of six people accused of sexual harassment during his time at NFL Network by a former NFL Network employee.

