Outfielder Victor Robles can earn up to $22.25 million from 2025-27 in deal with Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Robles can earn up to $22.25 million over three seasons under his new contract with the Seattle Mariners, which guarantees a total of $9.75 million for 2025 and ’26. Robles gets a $1.25 million signing bonus and salaries of $3.5 million in 2025 and $4.5 million in 2026. The 27-year-old outfielder can earn $1 million each year in performance bonuses for plate appearances. In addition, his 2026 salary can escalate by up to $1 million based on plate appearances in 2025. Seattle has a $9 million team option for 2027 with a $500,000 buyout.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.