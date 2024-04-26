Outfielder Tommy Pham returns to major leagues with the MLB-worst White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Outfielder Tommy Pham is back in the major leagues, joining the MLB-worst Chicago White Sox on Friday for their series-opening game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The 36-year-old Pham was in Chicago’s lineup in center field after being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. He had signed a minor league deal with the White Sox on April 16, then went to Charlotte where he hit .294 with an RBI in four games. Chicago entered Friday with a 3-22 record — the worst start in franchise history — and mired in a seven-game skid. The White Sox have matched Cincinnati in 2022, Detroit in 2003 and Washington in 1894 as teams that opened the season with three wins in 25 games. Baltimore began 2-23 in 1988.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.