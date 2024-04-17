Outfielder Tommy Pham finalizes minor league deal with slumping White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Tommy Pham has found a home, finalizing a minor league deal with the slumping Chicago White Sox. The 36-year-old Pham will report to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, giving him some time to ramp up before joining the White Sox. Pham hit .256 with 16 homers and 68 RBIs in 129 games last season. He was traded from the New York Mets to Arizona on Aug. 1, and he helped the Diamondbacks make a surprising run to the World Series. He hit .279 with three homers and four RBIs in 16 postseason games in 2023.

