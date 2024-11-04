Outfielder Rob Refsnyder stays with Red Sox, who exercise $2.1 million club option

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Veteran outfielder Rob Refsnyder remained with the Boston Red Sox after the club exercised his $2.1 million option. The 33-year-old Refsnyder is coming off his most productive big league season, batting .283 with a career-high 11 homers and 40 RBIs. He’s been a valuable contributor for the Red Sox over the past three seasons. The Red Sox opted to keep Refsnyder instead of paying a $150,000 buyout. He earned a $1.85 million base salary last season and made an extra $25,000 after reaching 300 plate appearances for the first time in his career.

