Outfielder Randal Grichuk turns down option with Diamondbacks, becomes free agent

PHOENIX (AP) — Outfielder Randal Grichuk has turned down his $6 million mutual option with the Arizona Diamondbacks, triggering a $1.75 million buyout and becoming a free agent. The 33-year-old hit .291 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs after missing the first week of the season while finishing his recovery from right ankle surgery. He played left and right field this year and played in center in previous seasons. Grichuk agreed in February to a deal with the Diamondbacks that included a $1.5 million salary and the option. The price of buyout escalated based on his 279 plate appearances.

