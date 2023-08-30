Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski activated from injured list by Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski was activated from the 10-day injured list by the San Francisco Giants. Rookie outfielder Luis Matos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. Yastrzemski missed 26 games with a strained left hamstring. The 33-year-old entered hitting .233 with 11 homers and 32 RBIs. Matos hit .318 with a home run and two RBIs in nine games since his most recent call-up from Sacramento. He was batting .250 with two homers and 11 RBIs this season.

