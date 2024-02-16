Outfielder Harold Ramirez loses to Rays in arbitration and gets $3.8 million instead of $4.3 million

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Harold Ramírez lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in salary arbitration and will earn $3.8 million instead of his $4.3 million request. Ramírez won last year at $2.2 million, when the team offered $1.9 million, then set career bests with a .313 batting average, 12 homers and 68 RBIs. The outfielder became the third player this offseason to fail in an attempt to win in consecutive years, after Rays reliever Jason Adam and Miami second baseman Luis Arraez. Clubs have won four consecutive decisions but players lead 7-6 with two cases pending, involving Philadelphia third baseman Alec Bohm and Miami left-hander Tanner Scott.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.