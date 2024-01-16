Outfielder Cooper Hummel traded from New York Mets to San Francisco Giants

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Cooper Hummel has been traded from the New York Mets to the San Francisco Giants for cash. The 29-year-old was claimed by the Mets off waivers from Seattle on Dec. 1, then was designated for assignment Friday. Hummel made his major league debut with Arizona in 2022 and hit .176 with three homers, 17 RBIs and four stolen bases in 66 games. He was traded to Seattle that November for outfielder Kyle Lewis. Hummel batted .087 in 10 big league games last year and hit .262 with eight homers, 47 RBIs and 26 steals for Triple-A Tacoma.

