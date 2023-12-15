Outfielder Billy McKinney traded from Yankees to Pirates for $500,000 in international pool

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy McKinney was traded from the Yankees to the Pittsburgh Pirates for $500,000 in 2023 international signing bonus pool allocation, six days after the outfielder agreed to a minor league contract with New York. New York had an excess of outfielders after acquiring Juan Soto from San Diego and Alex Verdugo from Boston last week. McKinney, 29, hit .227 with six homers and 14 RBIs in 48 games this season with the Yankees and batted .274 with nine homers and 25 RBIs in 40 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

