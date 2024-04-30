Outfielder Aaron Hicks designated for assignment by Angels after poor start

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Hicks has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels after batting .140 in 18 games. Hicks was 8 for 57 with the Angels and had only one hit in his last 19 at-bats. He signed a one-year deal with the Angels in late January. He started only two of the last six games after Jo Adell took over as the starting right fielder. The 34-year-old Hicks spent last season with the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles. He joined the Orioles last May after he was released by the Yankees, where he spent parts of eight seasons.

