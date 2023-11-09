Out of nowhere, Keaton Mitchell has given the Ravens yet another running threat

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Keaton Mitchell needed only 14 offensive snaps and nine carries to make himself known in Baltimore’s 37-3 win over Seattle. The 21-year-old rookie ran for 138 yards and a touchdown after not having a single rushing attempt in his first two NFL games. It’s fair to say Baltimore’s next opponent is now aware of him. That’s Cleveland this weekend. It remains to be seen whether Mitchell can become a consistently productive runner, but he’s on the right team for that. Since quarterback Lamar Jackson joined the Ravens in 2018, Baltimore has finished in the top three in rushing every season.

