Out of Denver, WR Jerry Jeudy excited about fresh start in Cleveland after 4-year run with Broncos

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jerry Jeudy already got paid by the Cleveland Browns. They’re counting on the speedy wide receiver paying them back. Acquired in an offseason trade after four undistinguished seasons with the Denver Broncos, who drafted him in the first round in 2020, Jeudy believes coming to Cleveland will make him a more consistent playmaker. The 25-year-old was acquired to give quarterback Deshaun Watson another downfield option. Jeudy has been slowed by an unspecified injury since arriving, but he made a strong impression in his first full practice of training camp on Sunday. Jeudy caught 211 passes for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns in Denver.

