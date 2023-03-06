Ousted French soccer official withdraws from FIFA election

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Ousted French soccer federation president Noël Le Graët has formally withdrawn his candidacy for re-election to the FIFA Council. European soccer body UEFA has published an updated candidate list noting Le Graët’s withdrawal. Le Graët had stayed in the April 5 election contest despite rising criticism of his leadership of French soccer. The 81-year-old Le Graët finally resigned last week after a government audit found he no longer had legitimacy because of his behavior toward women and his management style. Portuguese soccer federation president Fernando Gomes should now be elected unopposed next month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.