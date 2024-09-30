Ousmane Dembélé left out of PSG game at Arsenal amid reports of disciplinary sanction

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé has been left out of the squad that will take on Arsenal in the Champions League. According to media reports in France, PSG coach Luis Enrique decided to snub the France player for Tuesday’s league phase match at the Emirates Stadium for disciplinary reasons. PSG did not immediately respond to a request for comments from The Associated Press. PSG is unbeaten in all competitions this season. It beat Girona in its Champions League opener earlier this month while Arsenal drew 0-0 with Atalanta.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.