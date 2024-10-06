Ousmane Dembélé back in PSG squad to take on Nice in French league

Ousmane Dembélé is back with Paris Saint-Germain after he was left out from the squad that lost 2-0 to Arsenal in the Champions League midweek. PSG coach Luis Enrique was criticized after the loss for not selecting Dembélé, one of the most creative players in the team following the departure of Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid. Dembélé was selected in a group of 21 players called up by Enrique traveling to Nice on Sunday night. PSG can move back to the top of the French league standings with a win.

