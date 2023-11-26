Ott’s 100-yard kickoff return propels Cal to 33-7 victory over UCLA in Pac-12 finale

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Jaydn Ott had a 100-yard kickoff return, Jeremiah Hunter had a pair of touchdown receptions and California became bowl eligible for the first time in four years with a 33-7 victory over UCLA in the final regular-season game under the current iteration of the Pac-12 Conference. UCLA, which announced with Southern California last June that it was moving to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, has dropped three of its last four. The Pac-12 then was hit by a massive wave of defections in late July and August after the conference was unable to secure a lucrative television extension. Cal will join the Atlantic Coast Conference next year. The Bruins committed four turnovers that resulted in 13 Cal points.

