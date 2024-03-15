Otto Addo returns for second spell as Ghana coach and will leave Dortmund role

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Otto Addo is returning for a second spell as coach of Ghana’s men’s national soccer team after Borussia Dortmund agreed to release him from his role in talent development at the end of the season. Addo already coached Ghana on an interim basis for much of 2022, including at the World Cup in Qatar. The Ghana Football Association writes on Facebook that Addo returns to the job on a 34-month contract with an option to extend by another two years. That would cover at least the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 World Cup.

