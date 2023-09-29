Ottawa Senators hire Steve Staios as president of hockey operations

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators have hired Steve Staios as president of hockey operations. The retired defenseman joins the team under new owner Michael Andlauer. Staios served as hockey operations special adviser for the Edmonton Oilers. He resigned from that job to take over in Ottawa. Pierre Dorion remains the Senators’ general manager and is going into his eighth NHL season in the role. Staios worked for Andlauer from 2016 to 2022 as president and general manager of the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League. Staois played over 1,000 NHL regular-season and playoff games for various teams from 1996 to 2012.

