Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto looks ahead after gambling suspension, trying season

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators are glad to have Shane Pinto ready for the beginning of the season. He missed the start of last season because of a contract dispute and then he was suspended for 41 games for activities relating to betting. The 23-year-old New York native says the suspension taught him a lot. He says the team has made the right moves in the offseason and is eager to snap a playoff drought that has now reached seven seasons.

