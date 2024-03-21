Ottawa extends New York’s league-high losing streak to seven games with 3-0 victory in PWHL

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Captain Brianne Jenner had a goal and an assist to help Ottawa extended New York’s league-high losing streak to seven games with a 3-0 victory in the Professional Women’s Hockey League. Ottawa (6-0-6-6) moved ahead of Boston for fourth place and the final playoff spot — with six games to play. Ottawa has won four times on the road to total 15 points in 10 games. New York (2-4-3-9) has just one win in seven home games. Jenner made it 2-0 late in the third with her fourth goal of the season. Jenner’s centering pass was deflected back to her and she split three defenders with a shot that got past Abigail Levy.

