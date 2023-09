BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jadyn Ott rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown, California’s defense made a pivotal interception then forced a turnover on downs to stop Arizona State’s final drive, the Golden Bears beat the Sun Devils 24-21 at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

