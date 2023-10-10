Ostapenko loses 1st-round match at Korea Open to 569th-ranked Back. Pegula advances

SEOUL (AP) — Second-seeded Jelena Ostapenko has been dumped out of the Korea Open in the first round by local wild card Back Da-yeon 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4). The 569th-ranked South Korean player had never previously advanced past the first round. It looked that trend was set to continue but Back rallied from 5-2 down in the third set. She saved one match point and then claimed the deciding tiebreaker for the biggest win of her career. Fifth-seeded Sofia Kenin was also beaten by a home favorite with 162nd-ranked Jang Su-jeong winning 6-1, 6-4. Fourth-ranked Jessica Pegula won her opening round match beating No. 74 Viktoria Hruncakova 6-2, 6-4.

