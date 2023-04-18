Ostapenko beats Raducanu in 1st round at Stuttgart

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Jelena Ostapenko swept past Emma Raducanu 6-2, 6-1 at the Porsche Grand Prix for the British player’s second consecutive first-round loss. Ostapenko broke Raducanu twice in the first set and ran away with the match in the second as she broke Raducanu to love in consecutive service games. Seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina was resoundingly beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Paula Badosa to become the first seeded player to be eliminated. Badosa moves on to play qualifier Cristina Bucsa in the next round.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.