Ostapenko beats Krejcikova in Birmingham Classic final for 2nd title on grass

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia has beaten top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova in the Birmingham Classic final. The second-seeded Ostapenko staved off a late comeback from her opponent to win 7-6 (8), 6-4 and claim her second title on grass. Krejcikova hadn’t dropped a set all week coming into the championship match. But it was Ostapenko who secured a tight opening set at her fourth opportunity in the tiebreaker. Ostapenko then raced to a 5-1 lead to leave her on the brink of victory before Krejcikova responded by winning three games in a row. It’s Ostapenko’s sixth singles career title.

