Ostapenko beats Krejcikova in Birmingham Classic final for 2nd title on grass

By The Associated Press
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko lifts the trophy following the women's singles final of the Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, England, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bradley Collyer]

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia has beaten top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova in the Birmingham Classic final. The second-seeded Ostapenko staved off a late comeback from her opponent to win 7-6 (8), 6-4 and claim her second title on grass. Krejcikova hadn’t dropped a set all week coming into the championship match. But it was Ostapenko who secured a tight opening set at her fourth opportunity in the tiebreaker. Ostapenko then raced to a 5-1 lead to leave her on the brink of victory before Krejcikova responded by winning three games in a row. It’s Ostapenko’s sixth singles career title.

