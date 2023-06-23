Ostapenko and Zhu rally to reach the Birmingham Classic semifinals

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Second-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia has reached the semifinals at the Birmingham Classic by beating Magdalena Frech 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. The grass-court tournament is a warmup for Wimbledon. Ostapenko reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018. She needed 2 hours, 19 minutes to beat her unseeded Polish opponent in an error-strewn match. They conceded a combined 21 break-point chances. Zhu Lin of China advanced to the last four with a three-set win against Rebecca Marino. The Canadian mixed 10 aces with seven double-faults.

