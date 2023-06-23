Ostapenko and Zhu rally to reach the Birmingham Classic semifinals

By The Associated Press
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko celebrates winning against Poland's Magdalena Frech in their women's singles quarterfinal match on day five of the Birmingham Classic at Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, England, Friday June 23, 2023. (Jacob King/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacob King]

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Second-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia has reached the semifinals at the Birmingham Classic by beating Magdalena Frech 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. The grass-court tournament is a warmup for Wimbledon. Ostapenko reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018. She needed 2 hours, 19 minutes to beat her unseeded Polish opponent in an error-strewn match. They conceded a combined 21 break-point chances. Zhu Lin of China advanced to the last four with a three-set win against Rebecca Marino. The Canadian mixed 10 aces with seven double-faults.

