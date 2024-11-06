Osobor’s double-double helps send Washington past UC Davis in Sprinkle’s debut

SEATTLE (AP) — Great Osobor scored 15 points and tied a career high grabbing 17 rebounds and Washington rallied late to beat UC Davis 79-73 to usher in the Danny Sprinkle era. In the season opener for both teams, Washington used a balanced attack with Mekhi Mason scoring 12 points and reserves Zoom Diallo scored 13 and Wilhelm Breidenbach 10 respectively. The Aggies’ TY Johnson scored a career-high 33 points shooting 10 of 25 and 13 for 16 from the free-throw line.

