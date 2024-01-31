Osobor scores 31 points to lead No. 17 Utah State past San Jose State 82-61

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Great Osobor scored 31 points to lead No. 17 Utah State to an 82-61 victory over San Jose State. Osobor had his third 30-point game of the season to help the Aggies win their third straight game. Ian Martinez had 16 points, and Darius Brown II added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Utah State shot 60% from the field and outrebounded the Spartans 39-25. MJ Amey led San Jose State with 14 points and Alvaro Cardenas had 11. The Spartans scored 15 points off 14 forced turnovers but shot just 39% from the floor.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.