Osobor scores 20, No. 20 Utah State beats Wyoming 83-59 for 14th straight win

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Great Osobor scored 20 points, Darius Brown II added 13 points and a season-high tying 11 assists and No. 20 Utah State beat Wyoming 83-59 to stretch the nation’s longest active win streak to 14 games. Osobor — who made 9 of 11 from the field, including five dunks — and Brown, the 2022-23 Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year, transferred to Utah State from Montana State with coach Danny Sprinkle who left the Bobcats last April to take over for the Aggies. Mason Walters scored 17 and Akuel Kot added 14 for Wyoming but combined for 10 points and six turnovers as the Cowboys were outscored 48-26 in the second half.

