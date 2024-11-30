Osobor scores 19 points, leads Washington over Santa Clara 76-69 in Acrisure Invitational title game

PALM SPRING, Calif. (AP) — Great Osobor scored 19 points and Washington held off Santa Clara for a 76-69 victory in the championship game of the Acrisure Invitational. Carlos Stewart Jr. scored five points and Elijah Mahi added four during an 11-1 surge to pull Santa Clara, which trailed the entire second half, to 72-69 with 11 seconds left. But Tyler Harris made a pair of free throws and Stewart missed a 3 on the ensuing possession before Osobor sealed it with a dunk. Stewart scored 20 points and Mahi had 19 for Santa Clara.

