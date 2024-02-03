Osmar Olvera Ibarra gives Mexico its 2nd diving gold medal in world championship history

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Osmar Olvera Ibarra has given Mexico its second diving gold medal in the history of the World Aquatics Championships. The 19-year-old won the men’s 1-meter springboard in Doha, Qatar. Olvera became the first diver from a country other than China to capture the event since Alexandre Despatie of Canada in 2005. Paolo Espinosa is Mexico’s only other diving world champion. In other events, Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands won the women’s 10-kilometer open water race. Huang Jianjie and Zhang Jiaqi of China took gold in the mixed 10-meter synchronized platform diving event. And Evangelia Platanioti of Greece won women’s solo technical in artistic swimming.

