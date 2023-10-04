Osman Bukari shines again in Champions League for Red Star Belgrade in 2-2 draw with Young Boys

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Osman Bukari is making a mark in this Champions League, creating one goal and scoring a late leveler for Red Star Belgrade in a 2-2 draw against Young Boys. Bukari impressed two weeks ago when scoring in a 3-1 loss at Manchester City. He was key again for the Serbian champion Wednesday. In the 88th minute, Bukari beat goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi at his near post with a rising shot. Bukari had created the opening goal with a fast break in the 35th before his cross shot was touched in by forward Cherif Ndiaye. Young Boys got goals from Filip Ugrinic and Cedric Itten.

