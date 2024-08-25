Osman Bukari and Jon Gallagher each score a goal, Austin beats Nashville 2-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Osman Bukari and Jon Gallagher each scored a goal and Austin FC beat Nashville SC 2-0 to snap a three-game winless streak. Gallagher ran onto a ball played by Alexander Ring and beat goalkeeper Joe Willis to give Austin (9-10-7) a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute. Bukari poked the ball away from Amar Sejdić near midfield, outraced Willis — who charged off his line — to it before rolling the ball into a wide-open net to make it 2-0 in the 83rd. Brad Stuver had seven saves for Austin and posted his seventh shutout of the season. Nashville (6-12-8) has lost seven games in a row.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.