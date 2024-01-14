Osimhen’s Nigeria held 1-1 by Equatorial Guinea in frustrating start to Africa Cup

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Victor Osimhen has scored but he couldn’t lift Nigeria to a winning start in the Africa Cup of Nations as the “Super Eagles” are held 1-1 by Equatorial Guinea in their opening game. Goalkeeper Jesús Owono produced a string of saves to frustrate three-time champion Nigeria in the second half after Osimhen had equalized in the first. The result leaves coach José Peseiro’s team under pressure going into Thursday’s game against host nation Ivory Coast. Mohamed Salah’s bid to lead Egypt to a record-extending eighth title will begin later Sunday against Mozambique in Group B. Ghana plays Cape Verde.

