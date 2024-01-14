Osimhen’s Nigeria held 1-1 by Equatorial Guinea in frustrating start to Africa Cup

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen, left, kicks the ball against Equatorial Guinea's goalkeeper Jesus Owono during the African Cup of Nations Group A soccer match between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea's in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sunday Alamba]

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Victor Osimhen has scored but he couldn’t lift Nigeria to a winning start in the Africa Cup of Nations as the “Super Eagles” are held 1-1 by Equatorial Guinea in their opening game. Goalkeeper Jesús Owono produced a string of saves to frustrate three-time champion Nigeria in the second half after Osimhen had equalized in the first. The result leaves coach José Peseiro’s team under pressure going into Thursday’s game against host nation Ivory Coast. Mohamed Salah’s bid to lead Egypt to a record-extending eighth title will begin later Sunday against Mozambique in Group B. Ghana plays Cape Verde.

